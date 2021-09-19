Active case pool, hospital admissions decline in Kerala

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Covid test positivity rate continued to swing between the 15-20 per cent range and came in at 17.34 per cent on Sunday when 1.13 lakh samples were tested. Deaths compiled, including backlog accruing from past few days were reported at 152 taking the cumulative toll to 23,591.
Ernakulam reported the highest number of new daily cases at 2,810, followed by Thrissur (2,620); Thiruvananthapuram (2,105); Kozhikode (1,957); Palakkad (1,593); Kollam (1,392); Malappuram (1,387); Kottayam (1,288); and Alappuzha (1,270).
The geographical axis of intense transmission has shifted as anticipated from the northern districts (Malappuram and Kozhikode) to the central and southern region.
Both have been on a declining trend over the past few weeks from a monthly high of 2.50 lakh on September 4. This was almost half the number projected by both the State Health Department and a visiting multi-disciplinary team from the Centre, following the Onam season festival crowding. According to the Health Department, there has been a 23 per cent drop in the growth rate of daily new cases compared to the previous week.
Breakthrough infections have been reported from six per cent of those who had taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine during June, July and August, and 3.6 per cent of those who received the second dose during the period. These numbers are getting reflected in the daily new cases, but mostly are mild or moderate cases not requiring hospitalisation or emergency treatment.
