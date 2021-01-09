Active Covid-19 cases down to 2.24 lakh

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
As many as 18,222 people tested positive and 19,253 people recovered in the last 24 hours, reducing the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,24,190, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
India so far has 1,04,31,639 confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 1,00,56,651 have recovered. A total of 1,50,798 people have died so far of Covid-19, including 228 in the past 24 hours.
Kerala with 5,142 cases and Maharashtra with 3,693 cases reported highest number of cases in the country since Friday morning.
India has so far carried out over 18 crore Covid-19 tests, including around 9.17 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...