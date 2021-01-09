Active Covid-19 cases down to 2.24 lakh

As many as 18,222 people tested positive and 19,253 people recovered in the last 24 hours, reducing the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,24,190, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

India so far has 1,04,31,639 confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 1,00,56,651 have recovered. A total of 1,50,798 people have died so far of Covid-19, including 228 in the past 24 hours.

Kerala with 5,142 cases and Maharashtra with 3,693 cases reported highest number of cases in the country since Friday morning.

India has so far carried out over 18 crore Covid-19 tests, including around 9.17 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.