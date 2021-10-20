News

Active Covid-19 cases in country lowest in 229 days

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2021

National Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020

India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

Active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Ministry said.

A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Published on October 20, 2021

You May Also Like