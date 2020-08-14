Active Covid-19 cases in India at over 6.6 lakh

India currently has 6,61,595 active cases of Covid-19 while 17,51,555 people recovered from the infection and 48,040 persons succumbed to it, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

This takes the total number of Indians infected by the deadly virus to 24,61,190 so far.

The number of new infections added since Thursday was 64,553, but 55,573 people recovered and 1,007 died.

On Thursday, India carried out a record 8.49 lakh Covid-19 tests across the country. According to a tweet by the Ministry on Friday as many as 34 States and Union Territories in the country are carrying out more than 140 tests per day per million — the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization — with Andhra Pradesh topping the table with 2,822 tests per day per million. The national average on the other hand moved up to 602 tests per day per million.