Active Covid-19 cases in India fall to 2.25 lakh

Over 18,100 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection while more than 20,500 recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active cases in India to 2,25,449. As many as 234 people died during the same period.

Since the first pandemic case was reported in the country on January 30 last year, more than 1 crore people recovered from it while 1,50,570 people died.

India Covid-19 data and vaccine strategy

Kerala, with 5,051 cases, Maharashtra with 3,729 and Chhattisgarh with 1,010 are the States that reported maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Covid recoveries cross 1 crore in India

Since Thursday morning, India carried out a total of 9.35 lakh Covid-19 tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.