Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 203 days

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India added 18,833 new Covid infections, taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,38,71,881, while the active cases declined to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 4,49,538 with 278 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new Covid infections remained below 30,000 for the 12th straight day.
The active cases comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A decrease of 6,215 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
