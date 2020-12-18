News

3.14L active Covid-19 cases, total numbers may cross 1 crore on Saturday

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

A total of 21.890 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total confirmed cases close to 99.79 lakh, a tad shy of 1 crore mark. The active Covid-19 count in the country is 3,13831, as of now.

Of the confirmed cases, close to 95.21 lakh infected already recovered while 1,44,789 people succumbed to the infection, including 338 persons in the last 24 hours. The number of people recovered since Friday morning was 31,087.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, over 11.13 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country during the last 24 hours.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.