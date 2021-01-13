Active Covid-19 count at nearly 2.15 lakh, the lowest in 197 days

Around 16,000 people tested positive to Covid-19 while 17,817 people recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing down the number of active infections to 2,14,507, the lowest in 197 days. During the same period 202, people died of Covid-19.

So far India reported a total of nearly 1.05 crore confirmed cases of which over 1.01 crore recovered. The death toll from Covid-19 pandemic in India as on date stood at 1,51,529.

Among the States, Kerala reported over 5,500 cases while Maharashtra less than 3,000 in the last 24 hours.