Active Covid-19 count rises for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, the number of active cases of Covid-19 climbed a tad with India reporting more cases than recoveries during the last 24 hours.

While recoveries were 36,367, the number of people tested positive for the pandemic virus went up by 44,489 to take the total active Covid-19 count to 4,52,344 since Wednesday morning. As many as 524 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.

Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra reported over 5,000 fresh cases during the period, with Delhi leading with more than 6,100 cases. Covid-19 cases are also increasing in many other States such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The total confirmed cases in India is around 92.67 lakh, of which 86.79 lakh people have recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country in January this year, as many as 1,35,223 people have died of Covid-19.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, as many as 10.9 lakh tests were carried since Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday made it categorically clear that States and Union Territories cannot impose local lockdowns unless they have taken approval from the Central government. They cannot also restrict inter-State or intra-State movement of people. The guidelines will be in force till December 31, the Ministry said.