Active Covid cases dip by 544 to 6.77 lakh

The active Covid-19 infections in the country dipped by a slight 544 cases to 6,76,900 in the last 24 hours while 941 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total toll due to the novel coronavirus to 50,921.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, as many as 57,584 people recovered from the infection during the same period, helping the total recovered cases to move up to 19,19,842.

Among the States that have registered a significant decline in active cases since Sunday are Andhra Pradesh (down by 2,193), Bihar (by 1,532), Telangana (by 1,122) and Delhi (by 666). There was a slight dip of 192 in active cases in Tamil Nadu, which ranks second in the total tally, too. Even though Maharasthra reported a remarkable recovery of 10,117 people since Sunday, the active cases inched up by 1,986.