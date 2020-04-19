Activists slam Maharashtra govt for poor treatment of vulnerable groups

Civil society groups and NGOs working for the urban poor, migrant daily-wage workers and marginalised sections of the society have alleged that the Maharashtra government has failed in providing adequate food and shelter to these sections of the society in the current pandemic.

In an online press conference on Saturday, activist Ulka Mahajan of the Sarvahara Jan Andolan said that needy people who are stranded because of the lockdown are not getting enough grains from the ration shops in the State. Migrant labourers who do not have any ration cards are not getting the promised grains under the public distribution system. Other States such as Chhattisgarh, however, are not insisting on ration cards for such distribution.

In Maharashtra, at the beginning of the lockdown, the State government had insisted on a ration card linked to an Aadhar card, but the processing could not be completed due to technical challenges. Therefore, ever since the lockdown started, a large number of families had been denied their share of grains. After much pleading with the State government officials, this condition has been relaxed. The State government wants to provide food to the needy, but the onus is on the NGOs. It does not want to provide enough funds for providing relief from its own pockets, alleged Mahajan.

Amar Jesani of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan said that in the process of lockdown, the poor are suffering due to lack of access to food, which will make them vulnerable to infections. Such people could become collateral damage in the coronavirus crisis. Out of all the doctors and nurses in the country, only those employed in the government sector are working for controlling the pandemic. It is too much of a burden on the government hospitals, he said.