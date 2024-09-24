The special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report recorded the arrest of actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh in a rape case registered against him. It has also issued an arrest warrant against actor Siddique whose anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

This is the first arrest made by the police following a spate of sexual assault complaints after the release last month of the report of Hema Committee that probed the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

While Mukesh was let off on bail after his arrest was recorded, the Police have circulated a look-out notice in all airports to prevent Siddique, who resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following allegations of rape, from leaving the country.

The Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Inspector General G Poonkuzhali interrogated Mukesh at the Coastal Police Headquarters here in the morning for three hours where the actor came with his lawyer. Two separate cases have been registered against the actor, one by the Wadakkanchery Police and the other by Maradu Police.

The actor was previously granted bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court on the condition to appear before the investigating officer at 9 am on any day and remain as long as required for completing procedural formalities related to the investigation.

Multiple charges

The complaint against the actor was that he sexually assaulted the complainant, a young woman, by promising her roles in films and membership in AMMA. The charges against the actor include sexual assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, trespassing with the intent to commit an offence, and making gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty.

Meanwhile, dismissing the anticipatory bail of actor Siddique, the Kerala High Court observed that the petitioner’s custodial interrogation is inevitable for the proper investigation into the crime considering the overall scrutiny of the facts,, and the nature, gravity and seriousness of the accusation alleged against the actor, coupled with the materials placed on record that prima facie shows his involvement in the crime.

The actor has been charged with offences under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman actor.

Dismissing the contention of the petitioner that her complaint lacks credibility as the survivor had earlier made unsubstantiated allegations against 14 men, the court observed that the submission is “unwarranted and reflects an uncharitable view of the survivor’s circumstances”.

The court noted that the directive to publicise the Hema Committee has presumably emboldened the victims, like the survivor, to step forward. Subsequently, the State Government constituted a Special Investigation Team to take action against the offenders. Consequently, several victims have filed complaints before the police, like the survivor.

