The Malayalam film industry faces new allegations of sexual misconduct, with actor Nivin Pauly recently being accused.

Nivin Pauly is known for his lead roles in several romantic films, including Neram, Premam, and Bangalore Days.

A woman from Neriamangalam in Idukki district has filed a complaint against Pauly at the Oonukal Police Station in Ernakulam District. She alleged that Pauly sexually assaulted her inDubai last November last year during a movie discussion.

According to her, she was promised a role in the movie and invited to Dubai for this purpose.

According to the police, there were six accused in this case, including the producer of the film.

The sexual allegations in the aftermath of the release of Hema Committee report have stirred a hornet’s nest in the Malayalam film industry.

Rape charges were pressed against several actors including Mukesh, Siddique, Baburaj Edavela Babu, and film director Ranjit, former chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

The related developments in the industry have also led to the dissolution of the actors’ body Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The Hema Committee, which investigated the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, submitted its report to the government in 2019. However, the report was only released last week and notably omitted some sensitive details that are said to involve prominent film personalities.

The committee, led by former judge K. Hema, was established in 2017 after an actress was sexually assaulted, an incident that led to actor Dileep’s arrest on charges of criminal conspiracy. Although Dileep was released on bail, the case remains ongoing in court.

The Hema Committee, in its report, has pointed out a litany of ills plaguing Mollywood including sexual abuse and presence of ‘casting couch’, rampant exploitation of junior artists, dancers, hairdressers, and inhuman working conditions with shooting sites often not having toilets and changing rooms for women.

It also revealed that other than actors, the others working in the films were often denied contracts and were employed through an agent. This caused delayed or reduced payment or in several cases non-payment of wages.