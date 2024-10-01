Veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday, sources said.
The 73-year-old is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday, they said and added that his condition was stable.
There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet.
