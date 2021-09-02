Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away at the age of 40

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Film and television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at the age of 40.
As per media report, the news of his passing was confirmed by an official at the Cooper Hospital. Shukla had suffered a massive heart attack in the morning.
The popular actor had recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. He has previously acted in films such as Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.
Condolences poured in on social media from fans and celebrities alike soon after the news of his passing was reported.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on Twitter, “This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace!”
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti."
“Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace #SiddharthShukla,” wrote actor Sharad Kelkar.
Comedian and actor Sunil Grover tweeted, “Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace."
Actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…."
“Another reminder of how fragile life is. Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends. Om Shanti,” cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote.
