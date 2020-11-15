Actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85

Versatile as an actor could possibly be, Soumitra Chatterjee was a swashbuckling hero whose smile would melt hearts off-screen; the cerebral sleuth who did not bat an eyelid before rounding up the bad guys; the “good-looking” antagonist who would make audiences blood boil with his Machiavellian persona — all this and more.

The 2012 Dada Saheb Phalke award recipient breathed his last on Sunday, afternoon after a prolonged battle with post-Covid-19 and age-related complications. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The legendary thespian, whose career spanned six decades, won awards by the armful — from the Padma Bhushan to ‘Officier des Arts et Metiers’ (the highest award for arts by the French government) — and drew praise for his roles in films such as Apur Sansar (his debut movie); Teen Bhubaner Pare (which made him the working-class hero) and Jhinder Bandi (one of his rare negative roles).

But Chatterjee was forever tied to his turns as the sleuth, ‘Feluda’ or Pradosh C Mitter — a creation by Satyajit Ray — who preferred to smoke Charminar cigarette and used magajastray (brain as a weapon) to solve near perfect crimes.

Incidentally, despite winning ‘best actor’ in the BFJA eight times as well as international awards, Soumitra never won a national film award.

“I lost a dear friend. He has left a void in world cinema which can never be fulfilled. He leaves behind a rich legacy,” Sharmila Tagore, his co-star in Apur Sansar and other films told a private channel.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while mourning the death of the thespian, said he was a “versatile genius”. “I believed he would fight through. He won over Covid, but succumbed to other age-related complications. Death is a reality and we lost an icon today,” she said.

Career-defining role

When Soumitra played the 34-year-old Feluda in Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress) in 1974, he was already 38 years of age. In the second and final Feluda venture made by Ray, Joi Baba Felunath (The Elephant God, 1978), the actor was in his forties. Yet, so strong was Soumitra’s influence in visually establishing the character within the Bengali psyche, that Satyajit Ray’s later illustrations and sketches of Feluda had a ‘Soumitra look and feel’.

Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress) paved way for the thespian to become a cultural icon for Bengalis. Soumitra personified Feluda and the two became almost interchangeable from then on.

When Satyajit Ray’s son, Sandip, took the mantle of making Feluda, he brought in Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee for the roles. But, the first and perfect Feluda etched in the minds of viewers and readers will always be Soumitra.

The dream debut

It was in 1959 — the third and final instalment of Satyajit Ray’s classic Apu trilogy, Apur Sansar — that Soumitra made his big-screen debut.

The actor, who came to Kolkata after spending his childhood in Krishnanagar (Nadia), offered himself for the role of Apu in Aparajito (1956) — the second part of the trilogy. But Ray thought that he was too tall to play an adolescent Apu. However, some years later he was called back for the lead in Apur Sansar.

Post this, a remarkable cinematic relationship of both collaboration and mentoring was born.

Soumitra went on to play the lead protagonist in 14 of Ray’s movies. It was often said Ray scripted these stories and screenplays keeping the thespian in mind.

His centrality in Ray’s work has often been compared to other classic collaborations of world cinema that include Mifune and Kurosawa, Mastroianni and Fellini, De Niro and Sorcesese, Di Caprio and Scorcese, Saydow and Bergman, Jerzy and Kieslowski.

Apart from Ray, Soumitra excelled in collaborations with other legendary Bengal directors like Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha.

He was at ease playing the swashbuckling horse-riding villain in Tapan Sinha’s Jhinder Bandi (1961) sharing screen space with the then matinee idol, Uttam Kumar.

He earned critical acclaim for his role of an impostor in Mrinal Sen’s Akash Kusum (1965); and in Teen Bhubaner Pare (1969) he shared screen space with Tanuja as the flamboyant working-class hero balancing societal expectations and his own ideologies.

Besides films, Chatterjee continued acting in Kolkata’s theatre circle and even published over 12 poetry books.

After a two-decade long busy career as the leading man of Bengali cinema, he returned to theatre in 1978, with his production Naam Jiban, staged at the Biswarupa theatre in Kolkata. This led to other plays like Rajkumar (1982), Phera (1987), Nilkantha (1988), Ghatak Biday (1990) and Nyaymurti (1996). Other notable plays include Tiktiki (1995), an adaptation of Sleuth, and Homapakhi (2006).

In November 2010, he performed the title role in Raja Lear directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, a play based on King Lear by William Shakespeare.

Post-Ray era

In the post-Ray era of Bengali cinema – the 1980s and 1990s — Soumitra started working with contemporary directors like Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen, Anjan Das, and Rituparno Ghosh.

In 1986, he played the role of a swimming coach in the film Koni directed by Saroj Dey. In a 2012 interview, Soumitra called it one of the best films of his career. He even recalled using film’s catch-phrase, “Fight, Koni, fight” in hard times.

An aberration of the phase — ‘Fight, Apu, fight’ — had become widely popular as the veteran actor fought Covid-19 and other old age related complications over a 40-day period at a private hospital in Kolkata.