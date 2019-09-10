News

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress

Urmila cited ‘petty in-house politics’ in the Congress as a reason for her quitting the party.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday said she has resigned from the Congress party, which she joined in March this year.

“My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress,” she said.

