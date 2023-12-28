Chennai

A Vijayakant (71), one of Tamil cinema’s popular actors and the founder of the political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), died on Thursday in Chennai.

He is survived by his wife Premalatha, who was recently as elected as the General Secretary of the Party, and two sons.

The actor-turned-politician, who was suffering from health issues, was admitted to a private hospital for pneumonia and was on ventilator support. The hospital confirmed that Vijayakant passed away on the morning of December 28, 2023.

Born to Alargarswami and Aandal as Vijayaraj in Madurai, Vijayakant carved a niche for himself on the silver screen along with Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan. He was known for his down-to-earth trait and he became a big hit among the masses. He was described as “Karuppu MGR and Puratchi Kalaignar”.

He was also fondly called “Captain” after his 100th movie Captain Prabhakaran, in which he played the role of chief of the police task force who would nab a forest brigand.

Vijayakant took a political plunge in 2005 and launched the party DMDK, which emerged as a strong third political force after AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu in 2006. His party also became the main opposition party five years later. After MGR and Jayalalithaa, he was the only Tamil actor to make an indelible mark in Tamil Nadu politics.

He was described as a nationalist, a caste-neutral personality, and a good-hearted person who respected all faiths.

Prime Minister Modi and leaders from various political parties condoled his death. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape,” tweeted Modi.

State honours

State Chief Minister MK Stalin, who paid his last respects to Vijayakant, said: “Whatever role he took, he got fully involved in that and was supportive to everyone. He was a man with a good heart. His passing is a deep loss to Tamil Nadu and the film fraternity.”

Stalin announced that Vijayakant would be laid to rest with state honours.

Top film personalities such as Kamal Hassan, Mammootty, Mohan Lal, and other film industry people offered their condolences to Vijayakant’s family.