Following the footsteps of Kamal Haasan, actor Vijay has decided to take a plunge into politics. On Friday, he announced the name of his party as Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. This development comes with elections to the Lok Sabha just two months away.

On many occasions, Rajinikanth gave all the indications of entering politics but did not.

However, the actor in a statement said the party will not contest the 2024 elections nor support any party. This decision was taken at the General and Executive Council Meeting of the newly formed political group.

Vijay has a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu with his supporters referring to him as Thalapathy (commander). He is one of the highest paid actors in the country and was even featured in the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list on several occasions.

Vijay has played the lead in nearly 70 films..

In the statement, Vijay said politics is not a hobby for him but his deepest passion.”I want to “devote myself fully to it.” The party has applied for registration with the Election Commision, he added.

I have already agreed to complete a film without disturbing the party work and fully engage in politics for the service of the people. “I consider this as my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said.

In the last few years, Vijay People’s Movement has been doing various welfare programs, social services and relief assistance. However, it is impossible for a voluntary organisation to bring about complete social, economic and political reforms. It requires political power.

“Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly election and lead to the fundamental political change that the people want, after getting the approval of the Election Commission and the success of Tamil Nadu policies after the parliamentary election. Presenting our party’s principles, principles, flag symbol and programs for the upliftment of the people of Tamil Nadu, along with public meetings,” he said.

“Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people’s work to know not only the height of politics but also its essence. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time by reading lessons from many of our predecessors, and mentally maturing myself, so politics is not new for me. It is my deepest desire to fully involve myself in it,” he said.

