Adani Enterprises’ data centre project to get AP Government incentives

The Andhra Pradesh Government has approved a slew of incentives for Adani Enterprises’ proposed integrated data centres cum IT park.

Adani Enterprises had submitted a revised proposal to the government for establishing an Integrated Data Center Park and Technology/ Business Park including a 200 MW data centre park, IT business park, skill university, and recreation centre in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, and requested for a special package of incentives.

The State Investment Promotion Board recommended to extend certain incentives to Adani Enterprises under the AI Cloud Hub Policy 2018-20, with the condition that the project proponent must commence operations within 3 years and complete all phases of all the components of the project within 7 years, from date of handing over of the land.

In a government order, it was decided to alienate 257.37 acres of land in Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, which is now in the possession of Tourism Department to APIIC. In addition, the company will be allotted 130 acres of land in Madhurawada.

Adani will be charged ₹1 crore per acre for the land allotted. In addition, the project will get power incentives as per distribution license option for a duration of 20 years from the date of handing over of land, 100 per cent reimbursement of SGST on all data centre units, electrical, communication & IT equipment for CAPEX for a period of 7 years from the date of handing over of land, according to a GO issued by R Karikal Valavan, Secial Chief Secretaray, AP.

As a part of the project, Adani Enterprises will set up 600 MW renewable energy park.