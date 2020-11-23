Adani Enterprises’ data centre project to get AP Government incentives

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The Andhra Pradesh Government has approved a slew of incentives for Adani Enterprises’ proposed integrated data centres cum IT park.
Adani Enterprises had submitted a revised proposal to the government for establishing an Integrated Data Center Park and Technology/ Business Park including a 200 MW data centre park, IT business park, skill university, and recreation centre in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, and requested for a special package of incentives.
The State Investment Promotion Board recommended to extend certain incentives to Adani Enterprises under the AI Cloud Hub Policy 2018-20, with the condition that the project proponent must commence operations within 3 years and complete all phases of all the components of the project within 7 years, from date of handing over of the land.
In a government order, it was decided to alienate 257.37 acres of land in Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, which is now in the possession of Tourism Department to APIIC. In addition, the company will be allotted 130 acres of land in Madhurawada.
Adani will be charged ₹1 crore per acre for the land allotted. In addition, the project will get power incentives as per distribution license option for a duration of 20 years from the date of handing over of land, 100 per cent reimbursement of SGST on all data centre units, electrical, communication & IT equipment for CAPEX for a period of 7 years from the date of handing over of land, according to a GO issued by R Karikal Valavan, Secial Chief Secretaray, AP.
As a part of the project, Adani Enterprises will set up 600 MW renewable energy park.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...