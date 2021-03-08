Adani Green arm commissions 100MW wind power unit in Kutch

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Ltd (AWEKTL), a unit of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) — has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) wind power plant at Kutch in Gujarat. The commissioning was five months ahead of the schedule, the company informed in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
The plant has a long-term — 25-year —Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at ₹2.82 per kilowatt hour (kWh).
In early trades, AGEL stocks traded flat with marginal loss of 0.05 per cent at ₹1,170.50 on BSE on Monday.
This is the fifth renewables project commissioned ahead of time over the past 12 months, the company informed.
The commissioning of this unit has taken Adani Green’s total operational wind generation capacity to 497 MW. And the total operational renewable energy generation capacities for the company now stand at 3,345 MW.
AGEL has a total portfolio of 14,815 MW renewable capacity, of which 11,470 MW are awarded and are different stages of implementation, the company informed. AGEL has added total 800 MW of renewable capacities in the last 12 months despite the challenges of the Covid-outbreak, it added.
