Adani Group’s import of coal during the previous AIADMK dispensation has come under the scanner with the Tamil Nadu government giving its nod to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to investigate allegations of serious irregularities in the tender conditions.

The import of coal at inflated prices caused huge loss to the exchequer, according to sources.

The allegation is that Adani supplied coal of inferior quality (in terms of calorific value) while charging the price of high-quality coal.

The investigation was based on allegation of corruption by Chennai-based Arappor Iyakkam to the tune of ₹6,066 crore between 2012 and 2016 involving Tangedco officials, Adani Global Pte Ltd and others.

However, no case was registered by the DVAC.

Letter to TN CM

On January 31, 2023, Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin stating that no step was taken to investigate the coal import scam, which led to Tangedco incurring huge losses and debt.

It was alleged that Adani Global Pte Ltd and a few others were given tenders which were at least $15-20 more than the market rate per tonne, according to reports.