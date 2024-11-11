The private Kattupalli port in North Chennai run by Adani group continues to face operational challenges with delays in import container delivery due to the new Terminal Operating System (TOS) implemented a few days ago, said trade members. They complained that containers could not be located and there was a delay in movement of boxes from the terminal to various container freight stations (CFS) in and around the city.

A company official confirmed that the problem was due to new software and slowly it is becoming normal.

The Chennai Customs Brokers Association President RN Sekar in a trade communication on November 5 to the terminal operator and various stakeholders said that, “This is to bring your notice that the operational challenges at Kattupalli Port becomes worse and unbearable to the trade. Despite our repeated grievances raised at various forums, the operation issues have not been addressed.”

The situation remains the same after a week, said the association’s secretary S Nataraja.

On import delivery, the challenges are - non traceable of the location of the import container and delays in generating Equipment Interchange Receipt (EIR), the association said in the letter.

In the last few days, vehicles carrying export cargo had to wait for three days for unloading and dwell time of import deliveries went up to 10 days due to significant congestion at the terminal. Shortage of equipment and operators impacting the seamless operations and no action plan or improvements to streamline the same, the letter said.

“Despite all these internal issues faced at your end, there was no relaxation on storage or demurrage charges granted though no fault on importers end,” the letter said.

The Chennai Chapter of the National Association of Container Freight Station also highlighted the same issues in a letter addressed to The Principal Commissioner of Customs (Preventive Commissionerate), Chennai Customs, on November 5. The NACFS said there are several pressing issues that the EXIM trade is facing at the Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Terminals following the implementation of their new TOS. These challenges are hampering seamless operations and adding considerable delays.

The Association also sought from Adani Kattupalli storage waiver for delayed deliveries and compensation for trailer waiting. The terminal operator should bear the container detention charges arising from delays in delivery and transport costs in case where a box is mistakenly loaded to a wrong CFS.

“It’s been a week since we wrote the letter, and the situation continues to be the same,” said a representative of the association.

CCBA’s Secretary Nataraja told businessline that in continuation of the representation given by the CCBA on November 5, to Customs and a joint meeting held with Adani port officials chaired by Commissioner of customs (P), a joint meeting was held on November 7. The focus of the meeting was mainly to reduce the number of vessels berthed at Kattupalli to evacuate maximum Direct Port Delivery and Public Notice Register NR containers has been implemented from Monday.

Nataraja said a senior official of the terminal conveyed to him over telephone that between November 11 and 14, only one container ship will be berthed at any point of time for a smooth operation at the yard without any reduce waiting of vehicles at the parking area.

