Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State government will study and respond to the alleged $200 million bribery scam during the reign of YSR Congress Party in the State in 2021.

“It is a matter of trouble now even to refer to the corruption committed by Jagan Reddy. We will study the chargesheet in the case and respond appropriately,’‘ Naidu said. He said corruption during the YSRCP’s rule in the State had dented the brand image of Andhra Pradesh.

A criminal indictment in the federal court in Brooklyn, USA had alleged that Gautam Adani personally met with the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Jagan Reddy, in August 2021 and discussed the matter of the power supply agreement and the incentives needed to make the State government enter into a deal for purchase of 7,000 MW of power.

The indictment alleged that the CM and senior officials were paid a bribe of $200 million in connection with the deal.