Adaptation needs to be a key component of development policies to address climate challenge: Modi

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for making adaptation a key component of development policies and projects to address the challenge of climate change.
“From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change. In India, our various projects like Tap Water for All, Clean India Mission and Clean Cooking Fuel For All have not only provided adaptation benefits to our citizens in need, but also improved their quality of life,” the PM said at a solidarity event at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on Monday.
Also see: G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing
Modi will also make a national statement, putting forth the country’s formal stand on climate action to check greenhouse emissions and global warming, at the Summit.
Pointing out that developing countries — especially those in the agriculture sector — were most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, the PM said that adaptation and not just mitigation has to be the key component of development policies and projects.
“Just like in India, climate is a big challenge in the agriculture sector for most developing countries,” he said.
Also see: COP26: India, Brazil, China, S. Africa demand $100-b climate finance support
There is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in school syllabi to make the next generation aware of these issues, the PM added.
Modi arrived in Glasgow on Monday for the two-day Leaders’ Summit at COP 26 on November 1-2. He was received to the notes of Scottish bagpipes on his arrival at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...