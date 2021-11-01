Adaptation needs to be a key component of development policies to address climate challenge: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for making adaptation a key component of development policies and projects to address the challenge of climate change.

“From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change. In India, our various projects like Tap Water for All, Clean India Mission and Clean Cooking Fuel For All have not only provided adaptation benefits to our citizens in need, but also improved their quality of life,” the PM said at a solidarity event at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Modi will also make a national statement, putting forth the country’s formal stand on climate action to check greenhouse emissions and global warming, at the Summit.

Agriculture sector

Pointing out that developing countries — especially those in the agriculture sector — were most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, the PM said that adaptation and not just mitigation has to be the key component of development policies and projects.

“Just like in India, climate is a big challenge in the agriculture sector for most developing countries,” he said.

There is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in school syllabi to make the next generation aware of these issues, the PM added.

Modi arrived in Glasgow on Monday for the two-day Leaders’ Summit at COP 26 on November 1-2. He was received to the notes of Scottish bagpipes on his arrival at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora representatives.