The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $780 million multi-tranche financing facility (MFF) on Thursday to build new lines and improve the connectivity of the metro rail system in Chennai with the city’s existing bus and feeder services.

The project will construct 10.1 km of the elevated section between Sholinganallur and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu-2, including 9 metro stations and system components; 10 km of the underground section between Lighthouse and Meenakshi College, including 9 stations; and 31 km of system components, such as electrical, mechanical, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, between Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

Multimodal interchanges and facilities will be established along metro rail corridors to improve commuter experience, such as drop-off and pick-up areas, sheltered waiting areas, bicycle facilities, and passenger information.

“This project will expand Chennai’s metro rail system to provide a safe and integrated transport solution essential to improving urban mobility and making the city more livable,” said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for South Asia Andri Heriawan, in a release. “By fostering a shift to less greenhouse-gas-emitting metro systems, it will also benefit climate change mitigation and, through appropriate design elements, improve resilience to climate change.”

