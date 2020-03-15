Additional checkup desks at Bengaluru Airport to screen international passengers

My five
Additional health checkup desks are being set up at the Bengaluru International Airport to facilitate easy monitoring for international passengers on arrival.
In a mid-day update, the state government’s Health and Family Welfare Department, said a briefing was made to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on COVID-19 situation in the state and necessary precautions being taken .
The department also said, “In Kalaburagi city monitoring of contacts of P6 (Positive case) is being carried out and community monitoring in 3 kilometres radius and another 5 kilometres buffer zone IEC is being done. 56 Primary contacts and 400 secondary contacts have been identified. About seven members of the family are isolated at District Hospital, Kalaburagi.”
Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu rushed to Kalaburagi, camped in the city and took stock of the situation, after a 76-year old tested positive for Coronavirus or Covid-19 and later died.
On the second day of his visit, Sriramulu tweeted “Today visited hospital for inspection of isolation wards. Took stock of the situation & gave relevant directions.”
He further said “My ministry is working round the clock to ensure the best state of health to my people in this time of global pandemic. I would say, our doctors, nurses & other health care workers are well prepared. I appeal everyone not to panic & take advised precautions in their daily routine. Together we will defeat this situation & will come out winning very soon.#Covid19.”
