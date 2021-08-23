Adhere to Covid norms while celebrating festivals: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Even as various organisations and political parties have announced the celebration of upcoming public festivals, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed not to break Covid-19 norms stipulated by the government. The CM said the government will find it difficult to control the possible third wave if public festivals are celebrated despite a constant number of Covid-19 patients in the State.

CM holds meeting

Thackeray held online meeting with Dahi Handi mandals in Maharashtra. Dahi Handi is celebrated following Janmashtami which falls on August 30.

“Our experience in the last two Covid-19 waves are horrifying. Third wave has hit countries that have nearly completed two rounds of vaccination and these countries are imposing lockdowns” said Thackeray.

He said that the NITI Aayog report has predicted a third wave and required ICU beds. This has increased our concern.

“The second wave is still strong in some districts ( in Maharashtra). Though spread has declined in some areas, this is the window period. We have to use this period for streamlining the economic activities and help those who are daily wage earners” said Thackeray.

He said that the government is strengthening its health system and recently 11 lakh doses were administered in a day. “We are increasing oxygen and ICU beds but our oxygen capacity is 1,200 to 1,300 MT daily. We have to consider lockdown if oxygen demand for Covid-19 patients goes up to 750 MT,” he reiterated.