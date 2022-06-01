Aditya Birla launches fashion and lifestyle digital platform

Aditya Birla Group today announced the formal launch of its new ‘House of Brands’ entity – TMRW. This move is in line with the group’s strategy to launch and back new-age digital ventures.

TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, will create India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enable the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India, which is poised to be a $100- billion market by 2025. Over the next three years, TMRW will acquire and incubate 30+ innovative, customer-obsessed brands. The venture will also enable multiple founders to operate within a synergistic ‘House of Brands’ platform that share a common vision and shared capabilities.

New CEO

Aditya Birla Group has appointed ex-Facebook & Bain executive, Prashanth Aluru, as the CEO & Co-Founder to lead the build out of this new venture. Prashanth will set-up a agile founding team with the right skill sets and capabilities. Prashanth comes with extensive experience in Digital & Technology across strategy, growth and investing.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director of ABFRL said, “The formal launch of our D2C business, TMRW, is a key milestone for the company. This venture has the potential to become a significant growth engine by tapping into the new wave of entrepreneurial energy in India. Our aspiration is to build a portfolio of 30+ brands in the next 3 years. With the launch of this venture, we intend to double down on our ongoing programme of strategically attracting new pools of capital that are seeking investment in high-growth businesses.”

Abfrl houses some of the most iconic brands in India including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is amongst India’s eminent fashion retailers. The company has also built a strong position in innerwear and athleisure segments under Van Heusen brand.

Its international brands portfolio includes The Collective along with exclusive partnerships with Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

Ethnic wear brands

The company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’. ABFRL is also embarking on a significant D2C play to build a portfolio of new-age brands across fashion, beauty and other lifestyle segments.

Aluru, CEO and Co-Founder, TMRW said, “I am excited to embark on this journey to build TMRW - a long-term enduring platform that will be home to the leading disruptor brands that provide the new age digitally savvy consumer what she is looking for across fashion & lifestyle. With the backing of the Aditya Birla Group and the right profile of long-term investors we will bring in, we are confident of powering the growth of several brands that shape the next phase of digital commerce growth till 2030 and beyond. With a new age Digital first DNA, at TMRW, we will jointly create an ecosystem of the most-loved disruptor brands partnering closely with highly competent founders.”

TMRW will tap into the extensive range of capabilities and networks that the Aditya Birla Group and ABFRL ecosystems provide to emerging and disruptor brands.

In a recent announcement, the company said that it raised Rs. 2,195 Crore of primary capital from GIC. ABFRL had also said that it is bolstering its digital capabilities by scaling up its brands.com to build an integrated portfolio of digital assets to provide an immersive customer experience, deepen consumer connect of its brands and expand its portfolio into emerging consumer segments.