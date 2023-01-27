Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company reported that its net profit in the December quarter was down 11 per cent at ₹166 crore against ₹186 crore logged in same period last year on back of higher operational cost.

Revenue from operations were down six per cent at ₹314 crore (₹ 334 crore) while other income more than doubled to ₹49 crore (₹19 crore).

Expenses increased 7 per cent to ₹140 crore (₹104 crore) on higher employees benefit of ₹70 crore (₹42 crore) and commission of ₹7 crore (₹5 crore).

The fund house quarterly average asset under management was down at ₹2.93 lakh crore in the December quarter against ₹3.11 lakh crore.

Equity asset was down at ₹1.20 lakh crore (₹1.22 lakh crore) while debt fund asset dipped to ₹1.08 lakh crore (₹1.35 lakh crore). Liquid fund asset increased to ₹53,500 crore (₹41,700 crore).

Inflows through systematic investment plan increased to ₹942 crore (₹892 crore).

Quarterly SIP registration was down at 2.26 against 3.24 lakh.

