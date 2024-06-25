Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reappointment A Balasubramanian as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years from July 25.

ABSL AMC has assets under management has grown 23 per cent to ₹3.32-lakh crore in FY24 against ₹2.69-lakh crore in FY21 under the tenure of Balasubramanian.

He has over three decades of extensive experience, has been associated with ABSL AMC since 1995. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in 2009, he served as Chief Investment Officer from 2006 to 2009.

Balasubramanian has completed Advanced Management Programs at both the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and Harvard Business School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science (Mathematics) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from GlobalNxt University.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is co-owned by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The company also manages various alternative investment strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments, and alternative investment funds.

Among the few listed mutual fund company, the net profit of ABSL AMC increased 26 per cent last fiscal to ₹780 crore against ₹596 crore logged in the same period previous year while revenue was up 22 per cent at ₹1,641 crore (₹1,354 crore).

The company’s scrip was up 0.21 per cent at ₹657 on Tuesday.