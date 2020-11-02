Aditya Puri joins Carlyle as Senior Advisor

Days after he retired from HDFC Bank, Aditya Puri has joined as a Senior Advisor to The Carlyle Group in Asia.

“Puri will advise the Carlyle team on investment opportunities across Asia. Puri will provide guidance on the evolving market landscape and new investment opportunities, while also advising Carlyle’s investment professionals and portfolio management teams on building differentiated high quality businesses,” the global investment firm said in a statement on Monday.

Puri was appointed as the first Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank when it was established in 1994 and he continued to lead the private sector lender until he retired on October 26 this year.

“Carlyle is known for its ability to transform businesses, working closely in partnership with management teams and other key stakeholders to drive sustainable long-term growth...Carlyle’s focus on building better businesses is something I have a great affinity for. It will therefore be a pleasure to act as senior advisor to the Carlyle team in support of their investing activities across Asia,” he said.

XD Yang, Managing Director and Chairman of Carlyle Asia, commented, “We are excited to have him join Carlyle as a senior advisor in Asia, and look forward to leveraging his deep expertise and relationships to source new investment opportunities and to help our portfolio companies build better businesses.”

Carlyle has made investments of around $4.9 billion in financial services as of September 30, 2020, in companies including SBI Card, SBI Life, HDFC Limited, PNB Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance, Edelweiss, IIFL, KB Financial Group, China Pacific Insurance, Ant Group, Du Xiaoman Financial, among others.

“To have someone of his stature join Carlyle as a senior advisor will add significant value to our capabilities across the region, not only in financial services, but across sectors given Puri’s unparalleled experience in the business world,” said Sunil Kaul, Managing Director and Financial Services sector lead for the Carlyle Asia advisory team.