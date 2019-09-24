News

ADNOC to provide two additional cargoes to meet higher LPG demand: Pradhan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

Dharmendra Pradhan, Petroleum Minister. File photo   -  PTI

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will be supplying two additional liquefied petroluem gas (LPG) cargoes to meet the higher demand for cooking fuel in the coming festive season said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

ADNOC is the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Thank UAE Minister of State and Group CEO ADNOC, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber for supply of two additional LPG cargoes on an urgent basis to meet the incremental LPG demand in the upcoming festive season. The LPG cargoes will reach India over the next two weeks,” Pradhan tweeted on Tuesday.

“This gesture of UAE ADNOC provides further momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership. We look forward to collaborate and work together to strengthen our hydrocarbon engagements with an important partner like the UAE,” he added.

