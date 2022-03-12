Adoption of IT in policing would unlock opportunities for disabled to contribute: PM Modi

The field of security and policing will open newer opportunities for the divyang (physically-challenged) amidst growing adoption of information technology and advanced surveillance tools. The divyang (physically-challenged) persons would be able to contribute in their own capacities in the area of security, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while delivering the first Convocation Address at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) near Gandhinagar.

" Raksha kshetra (the area of security) is no longer confined to physical fitness and parades. It is now linked with technology and knowledge. If our divyang persons join the RRU, it will create an opportunity for them to use their abilities to contribute in this field," said Modi while delivering the address.

He underlined the importance of technology in security and policing work. He said if criminals are using technology, technology can also be harnessed to nab them.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that there was a need to change the image of police and security personnel. "Post-independence, there was a need of reforms in the country's security apparatus. A perception was developed that we have to be careful of the uniformed personnel. But it has transformed now. When people see uniformed personnel now, they get the assurance of help," he said.

Addressing the graduating students, Modi asked them to nurture the values of humanity as integral to their uniform. He also noted that there has been a growing number of girls and women in the field of security and policing. "We are seeing greater participation of women in defence sector. Be it Science, Shiksha or Suraksha, women are leading from the front."

Modi stated that RRU holds a promise to become an institution to set new benchmark in the field of security as is true for the iconic institutes such as Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and contribution of pharmacy institutes in building India's prowess in pharmaceuticals. Established in 2010 by the Gujarat Government, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. Currently, 822 students from 18 States are enrolled in these programs.

Prime Minister concluded his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. He also declared open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at Ahmedabad. Modi also held two roadshows during the day as the State is inching closer to Assembly Elections due in December 2022.