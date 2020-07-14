Advanced UV disinfection system launched in Kochi

Kochi-based Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd has launched an advanced Ultraviolet (UV-C) Disinfection System for quick, chemical-free sterilisation of high infection-prone areas, vital for containing the Covid-19 spread.

The indigenously-developed RazeCoV UVC Disinfection System uses the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) light to inactivate the DNA and RNA of viruses and bacteria in controlled environments such as hotels, hospitals, airport lounges, offices, commercial spaces and the like.

The equipment can destroy severe pathogens causing hospital-affected infections like MRSA, C-diff etc, and has been proven to sterilise the SARS-CoV series of virus from surfaces and air. It can be also used for disinfecting high-tech rooms having electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that cannot be sanitised with chemical methods, said Sujith S, Managing Director and CEO, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd.

The device is controlled using an in-house developed Android app that can store information like disinfection cycle, time needed and alarm data.

“We are in the final stage of development of the UVC disinfection robot to meet the huge demand for fully autonomous disinfection devices from Europe and other developed countries,” Sujith said.

Ibis has already received bulk orders from countries such as Spain, Panama, Oman and UAE and the second batch of production is underway, he added.