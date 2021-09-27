Aerospace Engineers wins long-term contract from Boeing

Scripting a survival
Aerospace Engineers, a MSME unit located in Salem, has won a long-term contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products.
The contract order was handed over in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin to R Sundaram, CEO and Managing Director, Aerospace Engineers, by Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.
“This contract is a testament to the commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu. The co-operation between Aerospace Engineers and Boeing is a significant milestone and will provide an impetus to the growing aerospace and defense ecosystem in Salem and Hosur and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor,” a government press release said.
Aerospace Engineers will be setting up a new manufacturing facility for civil aerospace production at Hosur with covered building space of 1,25,000 square feet and also expanding its existing Salem facility with an additional covered building space of 50,000 square feet over the next 24 months with an investment of ₹150 crore. This additional facility will generate employment for 1000 young people, the release added.
