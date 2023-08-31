The executive committee of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFFA) has unanimously decided to confer the honorary life member award on industry doyen Ramesh Narayan.

Reacting to the announcement, Narayan said, “I accept this recognition with humility. I am grateful to all those who helped me serve the industry in various capacities all these years. Most importantly, I am blessed to have been able to build strong relationships around the world due to these industry associations.”

AFAA Chairman Srinivasan Swamy said, “This honour is but a small token of appreciation for the tireless work Narayan has put in for 23 years to build AFAA as a strong industry body across Asia. He has been the go-to person for anything that required thinking. Ramesh is known for his integrity, truthfulness and his ability to communicate effectively on anything that is given to him. And he has a unique way of making friends and influencing people”.

More recognitions

He worked in other associations like the International Advertising Association where as the area director of APAC, he endeared himself to all the chapters in the region. He is also credited with conceiving the widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards.

In 2021, Narayan was inducted into the AFAA Hall of Fame. He has also been honoured with the AFAA special merit award at the AdAsia Bali.

He has been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame, has been recognised as a Global Champion by the IAA at its inspire awards in London and is the recipient of the IAA honorary membership compass award.

He was a part of a three-person Supreme Court nominated Committee to monitor government advertising in India.

