After 3-day lull, Covid-19 infections double to 56 in TN

The addition to number of coronavirus infections doubled today in Tamil Nadu with 56 persons reporting Covid-19 positive. The total number of affected persons in the State is now 1,323.

On Thursday, 25 cases were reported.

The maximum number reported today was In Thanjavur (17). In Chennai 11 were infected to take the total number of positive cases in the city to 228, according to government data.

So far, 15 people have died due to the virus.

Out of the total 1,323 infected people, 283 persons have been cured.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that 24,000 Rapid Test Kits have arrived. The State government had asked the Centre for 50,000 kits. The government has also ordered 1.25 lakh Rapid Test Kits from China, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said that 3.6 crore beneficiaries in the State will receive an extra 5 kilos of rice free every month from April to June under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the additional allotment sanctioned to the State under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana by the Centre.

For this, FCI has activated its staff, labourers and made transport arrangements throughout its 68 depots spread across the State during the lockdown period. It has employed a labour force of around 5,000 in its depots for distribution of food grains to the State government so that it reaches people through the Public Distribution System, says a State government press release.

A new beneficiary scheme has been introduced by the Centre for supply of foodgrains to charitable institutions/NGOs engaged in relief operations by providing cooked meals for various needy people including migrant labour/vulnerable groups at a subsidised rate of ₹21 per kg for wheat and ₹22 per kg of Rice.