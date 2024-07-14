Allegations of misuse of funds in the Karnataka Waqf Board have emerged after similar accusations which led to the resignation of a State minister and his subsequent detention by ED in the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Board.

Zulfiqarulla, the former CEO of the Waqf Board, has been accused of illegally moving funds worth ₹4 crore in a complaint filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf.

Property encroachment

The current CEO of the Waqf Board, Meer Ahmed Abbas, alleged Zulfiqarulla had caused a loss of ₹8.03 crore and filed a complaint on Sunday saying the State government had “encroached” a Waqf property belonging to Gulbarga Dargah and paid ₹2.29 crore in return. The Board also received ₹1.79 crore from the Muzrai department, which monitors the revenues of endowed religious and charitable institutions.

According to the complaint, over ₹4 crore was deposited in the Indian Bank account at the Benson Town Branch. And in November 2016, the Former CEO allegedly received the amount in his Vijaya Bank account.

According to Abbas, Zulfiqarulla failed to report this transfer to the Waqf Board, which caused it a loss of around ₹ 8 crore, including the compound interest that accrued on ₹4 crore in the past eight years.

This allegation comes right after the Valmiki scam which involves a similar misappropriation of funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

KSRTC fare hike

Meanwhile in an unrelated development the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is likely to hike ticket prices of government buses to compensate for the revenue deficit triggered by the Shakti scheme which allows female residents to travel for free. KSRTC Chairperson S R Srinivas, on Sunday, said this price hike was inevitable. The KSRTC has submitted a proposal to the State government to raise the fare by 15 to 20 per cent, stating the lack of fare hike or adjustments since 2019. Srinivas also added that the salary revision of KSRTC employees has not been done since 2020 and the corporation has incurred a loss of ₹295 crore in the last three months.

With inputs from PTI reports.

