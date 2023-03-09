After the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate arrested former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday after questioning him inside Tihar jail on allegations that he was key to rigging of the now-scrapped excise policy for favouring liqour businessmen.

ED sources stated that he was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his second round of questioning since he was found to be “evasive” in his replies to queries and was “not cooperating in the probe”.

On March 7, the agency had grilled him for the first time inside the Tihar jail after seeking permission from a local court.

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in the liquor gate. He was named as one of the accused in the FIR that the CBI had lodged to probe the case on the directions of the Delhi Lieutenant General. Later, the ED also took over the case to probe proceeds of crime committed under PMLA. He has also been accused of destroying his phones and SIM cards to wipe out the evidence in the case.