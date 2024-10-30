With a series of food poisoning incidents being reported in the State capital over the last few days, the Telangana government has decided to prohibit the production, storage and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs for a period of one year. The order will come into force from October 30.

Mayonnaise is a creamy sauce made by emulsifying oil with egg yolk and an acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice. This blend creates a stable mixture where the tiny oil droplets are evenly dispersed. Many variations exist, incorporating additional flavours and seasonings. Mayonnaise is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads and shawarma.

Scores taken ill

The Commissioner for Food Safety invoked Clause (a) of Sub-Section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, while issuing the government order on Wednesday. The State’s decision came after a few incidents where scores of people were taken ill after consuming momos in the last few days.

“According to the reports that we received, it was found that mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisioning in multiple incidents in the past few months,” the order said.

