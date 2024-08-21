Former chairman and managing director of Cognizant India, Rajesh Nambiar, has been announced as the nasscom president-designate. Nambiar is said to replace the current nasscom president Debjani Ghosh after she completes her term in November 2024.

After being appointed as the CMD of Cognizant India in September last year, Nambiar served in his role for less than a year before resigning. However, he was a member of IT industry body nasscom’s Executive Council before being elected as its chairperson in 2023. Prior to joining Cognizant in 2020, Rajesh served in leadership roles at Ciena, IBM, and TCS.

“This is truly an exciting time for the industry, as we focus on the accelerated transition to AI-first companies, making talent our greatest competitive advantage, driving growth, and increasing investments in IP creation and R&D,” he said.

Debjani Ghosh, President, nasscom, said, “The tech sector is pivotal to India’s growth and nasscom has played a key role in shaping India’s tech leadership globally. Leadership at nasscom is fully empowered to carry forward the charter and I am confident that Rajesh will elevate it to even greater heights.”