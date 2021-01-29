After Sanofi, now Novartis steps-in to produce Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Content creators mean business
Swiss drugmaker Novartis has now stepped-in to bolster production of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement comes days after another multinational, France’s Sanofi took a similar step.
Novartis said it had signed an initial agreement to leverage its manufacturing capabilities to address the Covid-19 pandemic by supporting the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine. The agreement will see Novartis utilising its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland, a note from Novartis said.
Under the terms of the contract manufacturing agreement, Novartis plans to take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill this into vials under aseptic conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for their distribution to healthcare system customers around the world, it added.
Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021 and initial shipment of finished product is expected in the third quarter.
The Novartis manufacturing team is in advanced discussions with a number of additional companies to take on manufacturing activities such as mRNA production, therapeutic protein production as well as raw material production for Covid vaccines and therapeutics. The specifics will be disclosed once those discussions are concluded, the company said.
“Novartis has been mobilising on multiple fronts to support the global pandemic response,” said Steffen Lang, Head of Novartis Technical Operations, adding that “We expect this to be the first of a number of such agreements.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine has been authorised for use by the health regulatory authorities of about 50 countries, including Switzerland and the European Union member states where it has been granted Conditional Marketing Authorisation and it has received authorisations for emergency use in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, as well as in Hong Kong.
