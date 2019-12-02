Afternoon report: Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast for Monday, December 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, has flagged a cyclone formation alert in the Arabian Sea, far away from the coasts of Sri Lanka and India, as a well-marked low-pressure area that is building traction. It is located too far away from India's coast or the North-East monsoon zone to be of any direct consequence.

The reference is to the weather system in the South-West Arabian Sea and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean (off the Somalia coast in Africa), which may concentrate into a depression later this (Monday) evening/night.

According to the IMD, it could intensify gradually into a cyclone during the next two days. It may move in a west-north-west direction towards the Somalia coast by Wednesday.

Depression forming

Closer home, the other low-pressure area over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea (off Kerala), and of immediate relevance to the North-East monsoon, is expected to become a depression during the next two days.

The IMD has also located a helpful trough in the easterlies over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu coasts, which could store incoming moisture swept up by south-easterly winds in the Bay of Bengal.

To the East, typhoon Kammuri in the West Pacific was making a big impact on the Philippine coast and is forecast to enter the South China Sea, which could have a ripple effect on the Bay of Bengal. International models are predicting fresh easterly activity in the Bay later this week or next.

Quiet morning for Chennai

Meanwhile, as was predicted, Chennai woke up to a rain-free day after two successive wet mornings but towards noon, activity had built up towards the South. Around 12.30 pm, a lone thunderstorm broke the morning lull and shot past the coast to the South over Ramapuram and erupted over Sriperumbudur, Sengad, Thiruvallur, Mannur, Thiruvalangadu, Murungai, Kadambathur, Manavur, Permbakkam, Mappedu, Sunguvarchatram, Pannur, Irungattukottai, Vallakkottai, Perungalathur, Thandalam and Thirumazhisai. It sent down remnants that emptied themselves over Kattavakkam and Walajabad.

The Chennai suburbs of Adyar, Palavakkam and Thoraipakkam received light showers. Further South, a chain of thunderstorms was seen consolidating and posing for a strike just off the Kadalur-Kalpakkam-Mahabalipuram stretch.

In the delta region, Thiruchirappalli and Thirupattur saw lone thunderstorms in action while it was better organised over Kumbakonam, Devanancheri, and Vallam; heavily centred around Gandharvakotta, Vettikadu, Thiruvonam, Pattukottai, and Peravurani as also between Mallippattinam and Jamaliya. By 1 pm, thunderstorm activity had been unleashed over Malayadipatti, Koppampatti, Perambur, Puliyur, Thathcahnkurichi, and Nattani.

Private weather forecaster Skymet, in its outlook for today, said, “We expect moderate to heavy rains over the southern districts of TamilNadu. Whereas the rain intensity is likely to decrease over Chennai and North coastal stations of Tamil Nadu along with North Interior Tamil Nadu.”

Flood alert for River Kallar

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC), in its official flood forecast, said that River Kallar at Odenthurai in Coimbatore is in an extreme flood situation with a rising trend due to the extremely heavy rainfall in its catchment area.

Extremely heavy rainfall of 28.3 cm has been estimated in the Nellithurai horological observation station monitored by the CWC.

Chennai’s bloggers reviewed the prevailing conditions and were quick to do a wrap-up of the North-East monsoon as it stands today:

☔️Flash - NEM 11% above normal in Tamil Nadu. Chennai just -8% below normal, It was -40% few days back. This is really good news. Since NEM is not yet over.



Forecast- Isolated spells likely across TN during next 24 hours. Western ghat districts shall get moderate rain. pic.twitter.com/E9RKpOX3rR — Parthan IN Weather (@parthasri201475) December 2, 2019