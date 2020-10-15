Agarbathi Manufacturers Association estimates 30% increase in consumption

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) estimates a 30 percent increase in consumption.
Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA, said, “Starting from Ganesh Chathurthi till New Year, it is a very crucial period for agarbathi (incense sticks) industry. Even though there are restrictions on public functions and pujas that may have an impact in demand compared to last year, people are continuing to pray and celebrate festivals. The next three months will see an increase in demand for agarbathi, dhoop and related products.”
Further, good monsoons, uptick in the rural sector and government’s thrust towards supporting domestic industries is a positive impact on the industry. “We believe there will be a 30 percent increase in demand during this festive season,” he said.
“While most of the manufactures have ramped up their production to address the festival demand, availability of key raw materials like charcoal, bamboo and joss powder will be crucial. We are hopeful that as the festive season nears, we would be able to smoothen the availability with support from our government and address the festival rituals and traditions of our country,” added Arjun Ranga
It is also that time of the year when the industry introduces new products and fragrances and brings out diverse variants of agarbathi for the festival season. While rose, sandalwood and jasmine are the most popular traditional fragrances. Exclusive fusion-based fragrances of woody amber and fruity floral fragrances are expected to capture the attention of consumers this year.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...