Agarbathi Manufacturers Association estimates 30% increase in consumption

All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) estimates a 30 percent increase in consumption.

Arjun Ranga, President, AIAMA, said, “Starting from Ganesh Chathurthi till New Year, it is a very crucial period for agarbathi (incense sticks) industry. Even though there are restrictions on public functions and pujas that may have an impact in demand compared to last year, people are continuing to pray and celebrate festivals. The next three months will see an increase in demand for agarbathi, dhoop and related products.”

Further, good monsoons, uptick in the rural sector and government’s thrust towards supporting domestic industries is a positive impact on the industry. “We believe there will be a 30 percent increase in demand during this festive season,” he said.

“While most of the manufactures have ramped up their production to address the festival demand, availability of key raw materials like charcoal, bamboo and joss powder will be crucial. We are hopeful that as the festive season nears, we would be able to smoothen the availability with support from our government and address the festival rituals and traditions of our country,” added Arjun Ranga

It is also that time of the year when the industry introduces new products and fragrances and brings out diverse variants of agarbathi for the festival season. While rose, sandalwood and jasmine are the most popular traditional fragrances. Exclusive fusion-based fragrances of woody amber and fruity floral fragrances are expected to capture the attention of consumers this year.