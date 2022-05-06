Aggregate IPO mop up hits a five year low in Jan 1–May 5: Refinitiv

The aggregate mop up in initial public offerings (IPO) till May 5 this calendar year hit a five-year low in India at $1.12 billion, showed latest data available with Refinitiv, a LSEG business. This is without including the mega ₹21,000 crore (nearly $3 billion) LIC’s IPO which was launched on May 4 and will close on May 9.

In the Jan 1–May 5 period last year, the total amount raised through IPOs stood at $2.74 billion

However, the IPO picture has some positive tidings with the number of IPOs coming in at 37 (Jan 1–May 5), higher than 30 issues in the same period last year.

The largest aggregate IPO mop up for the same period over the last years was in 2018, when the amount mobilised stood at $3.08 billion through 82 issues, the Refinitiv data showed.

It maybe recalled that 2021 was the best year so far in the country’s capital markets history as regards IPOs, with total mop-up coming in at $17.05 billion through 121 issues. The second best over the last decade was in 2017 when the total IPO mop-up stood at $10.93 billion through 181 issues.

Experts suggest that 2022 is also set to see a similar momentum in the IPO segment as the record show of last year. Several unicorns and tech companies are expected to go public this year.