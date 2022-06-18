Agnipath protests: Normalcy restored at Secunderabad station

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to the kin of Rakesh, who died during the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. The State government will also consider providing a job to an eligible person from the family.

Expressing grief over the death of Rakesh, he said, “Rakesh was a victim of wrong policies adopted by the Union Government.”

Services restored

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored at the station that witnessed violent incidents as hundreds of youth thronged the area and damaged the railway property and set fire to bogies. In order to minimise damage, the South Central Railway has cancelled several trains. “The services have been restored last night. All trains running normally,” an SCR official told BusinessLine.

The Hyderabad Metro Railway, which halted the services for a few hours yesterday to avert possible attacks on stations, has restored the services.

A heavy posse of security personnel, which include Railway Protection Force, Central Reserve Police Force and State police, have been deployed at the Secunderabad station and other key stations in the twin cities to pre-empt attacks.

Meanwhile, the police are probing into the violence and checking suspected chats in several WhatsApp groups where some activists allegedly sent audio messages, asking others to join the attack on the station.