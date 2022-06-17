Agnipath scheme: Protest turns violent at Secunderabad railway station

A protest against the recently announced army recruitment scheme, Agnipath, turned violent at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning.

Scores of youth representing a students’ organisation reached on to the platforms at the busy morning hour creating commotion among the passengers. The parcel wagon of the East Coast Express was torched and many bags were thrown on the tracks and burnt. The protestors also damaged furniture, CCTVs and public announcement systems.

As the police were caught unaware, additional forces have been deployed and many protestors were taken into custody. “The situation has been brought under control,” an official told BusinessLine adding that an official statement will be issued by the South Central Railway soon.