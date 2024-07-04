The tussle between the government and Opposition on the Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the defence forces is far from over. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that the Indian Army is committed to the “welfare of Agniveers”.

Singh’s statement followed Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posting a ‘”clarification” on emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar late on Wednesday to correct, what it said, the narrative on social media that compensation hasn’t been paid to the family of the fallen soldier.

“Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakh,” the ADGPI wrote on X.

“Ex-Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately ₹67 lakh, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post-due police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 crore approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” it added.

Parents’ demands

Kumar’s parents, who are based in Ludhiana, Punjab, demanded before the media on Thursday that the Agnipath scheme be scrapped. They also said that they should get pension, which jawans inducted in the forces through the normal channel get, and a canteen card.

Earlier, his family said they did not get compensation from Army which was used by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to accuse Rajnath Singh of “lying”. But, on Thursday, Kumar’s father said they have received ₹98 lakh, but only ₹48 lakh came from the Indian Army. This claim contradicts the Army’s statement that the family was paid ₹98.39 lakh of the total amount due.

“My brother lost his life for a job of four years. While the government promises ₹1 crore, can a family survive solely on that amount without him?” Kumar’s sister said, adding that the Agnipath scheme should be scrapped.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of “lying” on the floor of the Lok Sabha over Agnipath scheme compensation and demanded an apology.

Video message

“Rajnath Singh lied before Lord Shiva’s photo about the compensation to the country, its armed forces and Agniveers. I have said in my speech that don’t listen to me or his (Rajnath Singh) speech, but listen to the family of Agniveer family,” the MP from Raebareli said in a video message shared on Thursday.

Patched in his video was Kumar’s father claiming that they did not receive the promised compensation. “Rajnath Singh made the statement that families of killed soldiers have been given ₹1-crore compensation but no such assistance has been received.”