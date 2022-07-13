Agniveer course material available on Vi app

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea, which operates under the Vi brand, has introduced course material for the Agniveer exams that will be conducted by the Indian defence forces this year, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the Agnipath scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. Those exiting the armed forces after completing their tenure will be called Agniveers.

The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and had subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for ‘Agniveers’ in the central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings on their retirement.

"Vi aims to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various government job exams, including Agniveer, by enabling access to well-researched course material, which can be accessed through its platform, anywhere, anytime," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The company has tied up with edtech firm Pariksha to launch the course on its app.

Vi said it would provide free access to test prep material for Agniveers, along with many other government job exams on the Vi jobs and education platform for one month. After completion of the trial period, users will have to pay a Rs 249 subscription fee on the platform.

"The Agniveer test series on the Vi app offers five test series comprising 15 tests each for Agniveer Airforce X Group, Agniveer Airforce Y Group, Agniveer Airforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. The Army test series will be added by the end of this month," Vi said.